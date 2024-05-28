Catholic World News

Papal meeting with Argentine political party leader

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Carlos Raimundi, a leading figure in Argentina’s Solidarity and Equality party, in a May 27 audience.

Raimundi is a strong critic of President Javier Millei, who met with the Pope in February.

The papal meeting with Raimundi comes one month after the Pope received an Argentine governor, who tweeted that the Pope intends to visit Argentina this year.

