Recap of US bishops’ spring meeting in Louisville

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At their June 12-14 meeting in Louisville, the US bishops heard from Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, and Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the bishops’ conference, before voting overwhelmingly in favor of action items related to the revised translation of the Liturgy of the Hours and a pastoral framework for indigenous ministry.

By voice vote, the bishops lent their support to the cause of beatification of the Servant of God Adele Brise. In private session, they discussed the future of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, their controversial anti-poverty program.

