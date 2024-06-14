Catholic World News

Nuncio tells US bishops: Eucharist remains ‘place of encounter’ where Christ transforms wounded Church

June 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the US bishops’ spring meeting, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, spoke about the National Eucharistic Revival.

Cardinal Pierre emphasized that “the Eucharistic encounter with the risen Lord affords a new personal and ecclesial experience, one in which the wounds suffered in the Body of Christ become signs of his victory over death.” He concluded, “We are not perfect! We are weak! And by letting Christ have communion with us in our shared weakness, our shared woundedness, we will also share in his saving strength.”

In a wide-ranging address to his brother bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the bishops’ conference, quoted at length from the statements against transgenderism in the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s recent document, Dignitas Infinita (CWN analysis).

In a message to Pope Francis, the bishops sought the Pontiff’s prayers and joined in the Pope’s own prayer for peace.

