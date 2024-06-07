Catholic World News

Pope offers ‘condo catechesis’

June 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis conducted his “School of Prayer” in the garage of a condominium complex on the outskirts of Rome on June 7, speaking to about 30 residents.

“Let’s defend the family, which is essential for raising children,” the Pope. He added that conflicts will inevitably arise, but it is essential to weather those “storms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

