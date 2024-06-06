Catholic World News

Pope meets with members of LGBTQ+ community, Vatican newspaper emphasizes

June 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article, the Vatican newspaper emphasized that Pope Francis greeted homosexuals and transsexuals after his June 6 general audience. They were accompanied by Sister Geneviève Jeanningros, who has ministered “for 56 years in the midst of the LGBTQ+ community and carnies.”

The Pontiff, according to the newspaper, greeted her with the words, “Here she is, the enfant terrible,” before shaking hands, joking with people, giving a Rosary to one person, and giving a blessing.

Echoing a 2022 article, the Vatican newspaper reported that Sister Jeanningros brings a group of those to whom she ministers to almost every general audience—and that she will bring ten people, seven of them homosexuals, to next week’s audience.

The front-page article bore the headline “From the Pope Sister Geneviève Jeanningros and trans and homosexuals: ‘Thanks to him we feel welcomed’”—suggesting a continued Vatican PR effort to address the Pope’s use of a crude term for homosexuals.

The relationship between the Pope, Sister Jeanningros, and those to whom she ministers “is sincere, without opportunism but made of benevolence and gratitude,” according to the newspaper. “A relationship that has not even been affected by the recent controversy over the expressions that the Pope is said to have uttered in a closed-door meeting: ‘Perhaps there was a bit of suffering at the beginning, but looking back they laughed and said: in reality this is not the case. The Pope loves little ones, he certainly doesn’t throw them away.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!