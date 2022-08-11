Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to papal meetings with transgendered persons

August 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an article entitled “Revolution and Hope,” L’Osservatore Romano noted that Pope Francis spoke with transgendered persons from a parish in Torvaianica, a neighborhood of Rome, at his April 27, June 10, August 3, and August 10 general audiences.



“During the crisis of the pandemic, they found the door of the parish on the Roman coast open,” the newspaper reported. “Right from the start, the Christian community had the support of Francis and the [papal] almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski in giving life to a path of recovery of the dignity of persons, also through redemption from the slavery of prostitution.”



“The Pope’s attention to people who live with great suffering, this fragility is opening up unimaginable hopes,” said Father Andrea Conocchia, the parish priest, and Sister Geneviève Jeanningros, who works at the parish.

