Catholic World News

Vatican issues apology for Pope’s ‘homophobic’ remark

May 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has issued an apology for a remark by Pope Francis, saying that he “never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who felt offended by the use of a term, reported by others.”

The Vatican statement does not confirm that the Pope used a crude term for homosexuals in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops. But it also does not deny that he used the expression. Matteo Bruni, the director of the press office, said that the Pontiff was “aware” of published reports about the meeting, in which he reportedly used the term while saying that homosexuals should not be admitted to seminaries.

The Vatican statement emphasized that Pope Francis has said: “’There is room for everyone in the Church, for everyone!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!