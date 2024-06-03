Catholic World News

Father Martin’s new book has preface by Pope Francis

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has contributed a preface to a new book by Father James Martin, identifying him as “the author of many other books that I know and appreciate.”

Father Martin’s new book is Come Forth: The Raising of Lazarus and the Promise of Jesus’s Greatest Miracle. He is best known for his advocacy of homosexual causes.

