USCCB president decries EEOC’s unjust abortion mandate, defends lawsuit

May 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops deplored the new abortion leave-time mandate for employers and explained why the bishops filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

“The US Conference of Catholic Bishops cheered when Congress passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2022,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “The bill’s purpose was laudable and obvious: to expand protections for pregnant women in the workplace.”

“Yet the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has subverted the law’s noble goal by turning it into an abortion-accommodation mandate,” he continued. “That is unjust and illegal. In federal court last week, the USCCB filed suit to challenge it.”

