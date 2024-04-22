Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman decries new abortion leave-time mandate for employers

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has mandated that employers, including religious employers, grant leave time for abortions.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to offer accommodations such as leave for “pregnancy,” “childbirth,” and “related medical conditions.” In a novel interpretation, the Biden administration has determined that abortion falls under the provisions of the law—even though, as the USCCB noted in earlier comments, senators from both parties said during the legislative debate that the law’s text does not apply to abortion.

“The bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, as written, is a pro-life law that protects the security and physical health of pregnant mothers and their preborn children,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty. “It is indefensible for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to twist the law in a way that violates the consciences of pro-life employers by making them facilitate abortions.”

“No employer should be forced to participate in an employee’s decision to end the life of their child,” he added.

