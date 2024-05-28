Catholic World News

3 people attacked during Mass at Salt Lake City cathedral

May 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A man with a bamboo wooden sword entered the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City during Mass on May 26 and attacked three people.

The man’s “violent, tumultuous behavior ... appeared to be unprovoked with random victims,” police stated.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 attacks at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020; typically, these involve acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction.

