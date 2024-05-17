Catholic World News

Myanmar military airstrikes destroy Catholic, Baptist churches

May 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar’s military attacked the village of Lungtak in Chin State (map) and destroyed a Catholic church and a Baptist church.

The parish priest and the faithful escaped into the forest, the Fides news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian nation of 58 million (map) is 76% Buddhist, 8% Christian, 8% ethnic religionist, and 3% Muslim; the nation’s constitution grants a special status to Buddhism. Chin State, however, is 92% Christian, and is a theater in the Myanmar civil war.

