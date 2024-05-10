Catholic World News

Avoid ‘rubricism’ in liturgy, Pope cautions

May 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 10 audience with students and faculty from the Athenaeum University of Saint Pacian of Barcelona, Pope Francis spoke of the liturgy as a privileged encounter with God.

“Man is for the liturgy because he is for God; but a liturgy, without this union of man with God is an aberration,” the Pope said. An example of such an aberration he said, would be “a liturgy enslaved to rubricism, which is not conducive to union with God.”

