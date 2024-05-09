Catholic World News

Cause moves forward for beatification of Communion and Liberation founder

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Milan has opened the “testimonial phase” of the cause for beatification of Luigi Giussani, the founder of the Communion and Liberation movement.

