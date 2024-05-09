Catholic World News

Killings of Christians continue in Nigeria

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of Christians have been killed in Nigeria since the end of March, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

The Christians were victims of raids by Muslim Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State (map), where at least 39 were killed, and Benue State (map), where at least 38 were killed.

More than 500 Nigerian Christians were killed in 2023, and 67 attacks have left at least 239 dead in 2024, according to the report.

The nation of 231 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

