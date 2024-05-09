Catholic World News

Papua New Guinea indigenous leader, Pope discuss defense of creation

May 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Mundiya Kepanga, an indigenous Leader in Papua New Guinea, on May 8

The Pontiff and the tribal chief discussed the defense of creation and deforestation, according to a tweet reposted by Kepanga on his X (Twitter) account.

The Pontiff is scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea and three other nations in September.

