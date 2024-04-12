Catholic World News

Vatican announces 11-day papal trip to Indonesia, 3 other nations

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has announced that Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore from September 2 to September 13.

Indonesia (map), with 279 million people, is the world’s fourth most populous nation and has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim, 12% Christian, and 2% ethnic religionist.

Papua New Guinea, a western Pacific nation of 9.8 million (map), is 57% Protestant and 32% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

Timor-Leste (East Timor) (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.5 million, is 88% Christian (83% Catholic), 7% ethnic religionist, and 4% Muslim.

The Southeast Asian nation of Singapore (map) has 6 million people; it is 22% Christian, 16% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 36% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

