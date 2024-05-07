Catholic World News

New bishop named for troubled Knoxville diocese

May 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father James Mark Beckman, the pastor of a parish in the Diocese of Nashville, as the new bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bishop Richard Stika, appointed bishop of Knoxville in 2009, resigned in 2023 following an apostolic visitation. He admitted in a court filing that he falsely accused a rape victim of being the aggressor in the incident.

In 2021, 11 priests of the diocese petitioned the apostolic nuncio for “merciful relief” from Bishop Stika’s governance.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!