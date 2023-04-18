Catholic World News

Bishop Stika admits blaming rape victim

April 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, has admitted in a court filing that he falsely accused a rape victim of being the aggressor in the incident.



Bishop Stika—who is now the subject of a Vatican investigation—conceded that he had told a meeting of priests that a seminarian had been molested by a church organist. The bishop said that his statement “accurately reflected his opinion and understanding of the underlying circumstances and events, based upon the information that was available to him at the time.”



The bishop’s admission came in response to a lawsuit brought by the church organist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!