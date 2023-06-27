Catholic World News

Bishop Stika resigns

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville and has named Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville as the diocese’s apostolic administrator.



Bishop Stika, 65, who has led the Tennessee diocese since 2009, resigned following an apostolic visitation. He recently admitted in a court filing that he falsely accused a rape victim of being the aggressor in the incident. In 2021, 11 priests of the diocese petitioned the apostolic nuncio for “merciful relief” from Bishop Stika’s governance.

