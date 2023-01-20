Catholic World News

Apostolic visitation: bishops scrutinize Knoxville diocese amid sex abuse lawsuits

January 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Knoxville News Sentinel

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar has offered extensive coverage of the Tennessee diocese, including a recent article on its bishop: Stika is ‘pillar’ of community, state Senate spox says.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!