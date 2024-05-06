Catholic World News

Albanian President meets with Pontiff

May 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 6 with Albania’s President Bajram Begaj.

The Vatican reported that their conversation had centered on the persecution of Christians in Albania under the Communist regime. The Pope and the Albanian leader also discussed the prospects for Albania’s entry into the European Union, and the conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza.

