Welcome, prayer, surrender: Pope addresses Burgos seminarians

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the second Saturday in a row, Pope Francis received a group of Spanish seminarians.

On April 20, the Pontiff received seminarians from Seville and did not attend priestly ordinations for his own Diocese of Rome. On April 27, he received seminarians from Burgos.

After quoting a passage from a Spanish epic poem, Pope Francis recalled that “I was there in the seventies; I met the archbishop at the time who was related to an uncle of mine, a politician. This is why I remember Burgos.”

The Pope advised the seminarians that a good “criterion for discernment” is “Jesus wants me to be in this emptied land to fill it with God, or rather, so that I can make Him present among my brothers and sisters, in order to build communities, to build the Church, the people.”

“First of all, this purpose is fulfilled if there is a heterogeneous group that recognizes welcome and mutual enrichment,” he continued. “Then, by showing absolute willingness to the Lord, ‘praying to Him’ to send us ... And after, the attitude of surrender and trust, so that the only emptiness is made in our heart in order to welcome God and our brethren—this would be the third thing—freeing us from false human securities.”

