Integrate prayer, study, fraternity, and mission, Pope tells Seville seminarians

April 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received seminarians from the Archdiocese of Seville, Spain, on April 20, the day on which he was not present at the ordination of seminarians of his own Diocese of Rome.

The “journey of configuration to Jesus the Good Shepherd must be done by taking care of four aspects: spiritual life, study, community life and apostolic activity,” the Pope told the Spanish seminarians.

“Everything in the priest—prayer, study, fraternity, mission—must go together,” he continued. “Dear seminarians, make good use of this intense time of formation, with your heart in God, with open hands and a big smile to spread the joy of the Gospel to all those you meet.”

