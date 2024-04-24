Catholic World News

‘Teach Us to Pray,’ Vatican resource for Year of Prayer, now available in English

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Teach Us to Pray,” a resource for the Year of Prayer published in Italian in February by the Dicastery for Evangelization, is now available in English and other languages.

Pope Francis declared 2024 to be a Year of Prayer in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee Year. Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

