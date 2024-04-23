Catholic World News

Kennedy campaign proposes day-care subsidy to counter abortion

April 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has proposed a “massive subsidized day-care initiative by the federal government, claiming that it “will dramatically reduce abortion in this country.”

Kennedy, whose campaign has promised to protect access to legal abortion, said that he would take the money for the day-care program out of funds currently being spent to provide wartime support for Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!