Papal condolences following death of Colombian cardinal

April 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of condolence to Cardinal Luis José Rueda Aparicio of Bogotá, Colombia, following the death of his predecessor, Cardinal Pedro Rubiano Sáenz.

“As I offer prayers for the eternal repose of this devoted pastor, who with his dedication and work offered his life for the good of the Church, I commend to the maternal intercession of the Virgin of Chiquinquirá,” Pope Francis wrote. (The Blessed Virgin Mary is venerated in Colombia under the title of Our Lady of the Rosary of Chiquinquirá.)

