Colombian Cardinal Pedro Rubiano Saenz dead at 91

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pedro Rubiano Saenz, the retired Archbishop of Bogota, died on April 15 at the age of 91.

The Colombian prelate had served as Bishop of Cucuta, then Archbishop of Cali, before being appointed Archbishop of Bogota in 1994. He remained at that post until his retirement in 2010 at the age of 77. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope John Paul II in 2001.

Cardinal Rubiano Sainz had served three terms as president of the Colombian bishops’ conference.

With his death the College of Cardinals now numbers 237 members, of whom 128 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

