Zimbabwe: 4 men sentenced to 21 years for robbing parish, assaulting priest

April 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four men have been sentenced to 21 years in prison in Zimbabwe for robbing a parish and assaulting a priest in November 2023, according to a local media report. The men first restrained a security guard.

The southern African nation of 15.4 million (map) is 80% Christian (11% Catholic), with 17% adhering to ethnic religions.

