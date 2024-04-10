Catholic World News

An odd press conference introducing DDF document

April 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Christopher Altieri writes in Catholic World Report that the press conference introducing Dignitas Infinita was highly unusual, in that Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez spent much of his time defending the work and the authority of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The cardinal also predicted: “Pope Francis won’t ever speak ex cathedra.”

