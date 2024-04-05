Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Taiwan earthquake

April 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to the president of Taiwan’s episcopal conference following a major earthquake there.

The Pope “prays for the dead, the injured, and all those displaced as well as for the emergency personnel engaged in recovery efforts and invokes upon all the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” said Cardinal Parolin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!