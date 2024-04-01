Catholic World News

Share the Easter joy, Pope says at Easter Monday audience

April 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a public audience on Easter Monday, April 1, Pope Francis spoke about the joy felt by the women who discovered the empty tomb.

“Sharing joy is a wondrous experience,” the Pontiff said, but uniquely so in the case of the Easter message. “It is the victory of hope over despondency.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

