Catholic World News

Security tight at Sri Lanka’s churches for Easter

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Press Trust of India

CWN Editor's Note: Over 9,500 Sri Lankan police and military officers were deployed to protect nearly 1,900 churches on March 31, five years after the 2019 Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500.

In their Easter message, the nation’s bishops called for a “major change” in the nation’s system of governance, amid what the bishops described as “a severe social, political and economical crisis.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 23.3 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!