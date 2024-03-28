Catholic World News

Sri Lanka bishops call for ‘major change’ in nation’s system of governance

March 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In their Easter message, the bishops of Sri Lanka called for a “major change” in the nation’s political system.

“Easter is being celebrated at a time when the country is facing a severe social, political and economical crisis,” the bishops stated, according to the Colombo-based Daily Mirror.

“It is essential to bring in a major change to the country’s governing system to ease the people’s suffering,” they continued. “It is the responsibility of all citizens to work towards bringing this change.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 23.3 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

