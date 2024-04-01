Catholic World News

April papal prayer intention: for the role of women

April 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the dignity and immense value of women be recognized in every culture, and for the end of discrimination that they experience in different parts of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!