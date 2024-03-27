Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic churches sealed off in Donetsk

March 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Donetsk People’s Republic, an eastern Ukrainian region seized by separatists in 2014 and annexed by Russia in 2022, has sealed off all Ukrainian Greek Catholic churches.

“Greek Catholic believers are unable to access their churches or conduct services,” according to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “Prior to these events, priests who performed services in these churches were expelled from the occupied territories.”

