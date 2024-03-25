Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez meets with Pontiff; new document expected

March 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 25 with Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith; and with Msgr. Armando Matteo, the secretary of the dicastery.

Although the Vatican did not announce the reason for the meeting—and the Pontiff regularly meets with dicastery heads in private audiences—today’s meeting is worthy of note because Cardinal Fernandez has said that his office is preparing a new document on human dignity, which “is almost finished and will be published in early April.”

