Catholic World News

Vatican document on human dignity due soon: Cardinal Fernandez

March 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has disclosed that a document on human dignity is nearly complete and will soon be made public.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez said that “the text is almost finished and will be published in early April.” He said that the document will cover moral questions including “sex-change surgery, surrogacy, and gender ideology.”

According to a report in the French journal La Croix, a DDF draft on human dignity had been in preparation for several years, but Cardinal Fernandez “completely revised it,” on the suggestion of Pope Francis, when he became head of the DDF last September.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!