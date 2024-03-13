Catholic World News

Kansas court upholds state law requiring biological sex on driver’s licenses

March 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A state court has rejected challenges to a Kansas law that requires that one’s biological sex be listed on driver’s licenses.

A previous state supreme court decision “said Kansans have the right to control their own bodies,” the court ruled. “It did not say Kansans have a fundamental state constitutional right to control what information is displayed on a state-issued driver’s license.”

