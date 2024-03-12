Catholic World News

Pope tells priests: ‘Don’t ask too much’ during Confession, forgive always

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at a penance service at the parish of San Pio V all’Aurelio in Rome on March 8, preaching a homily and hearing confessions.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis had given an address on Confession to participants in a course on the internal forum and had an aide read aloud the address. During the penance service, however, the Pope was able to read aloud his homily.

The penance service was part of 24 Hours for the Lord, the Vatican’s annual initiative encouraging dioceses around the world to open churches for 24 hours of adoration and confession.

