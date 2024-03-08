Catholic World News

Pope speaks on Confession, Act of Contrition

March 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis gave an address on March 8 to seminarians participating in a course on the “internal forum,” and encouraged them “to live each Confession as a unique and unrepeatable moment of grace.”

In his address the Pontiff examined the traditional formula for the Act of Contrition, noting that it stresses repentance, trust, and a resolve not to relapse into sin. Regarding repentance in particular, he said that “the sense of sin is proportional precisely to the perception of God’s infinite love.”

The Pope handed out a copy of his address to the seminarians, rather than delivering his talk orally.

