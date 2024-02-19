Catholic World News

Vatican releases handbook for ‘24 Hours for the Lord’ confession initiative

February 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has released a pastoral resource for the 11th “24 Hours of the Lord,” its annual initiative encouraging dioceses around the world to open churches for 24 hours of adoration and confession.

The initiative takes place on the Friday and Saturday before Laetare Sunday: this year, on March 8-9.

The 28-page resource, entitled “Walk in the Newness of Life,” includes brief testimonies from Kevin Matthews, a Chicago radio personality, and from Gemma Capra Calabresi, the widow of Luigi Calabresi, an Italian police commissioner slain by leftist militants in 1972.

