Papal prays for Haiti, close to Muslims as Ramadan begins

March 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday audience on March 10, Pope Francis expressed his concern about the escalating violence in Haiti, and urged prayers to Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the people of that country.

The Pontiff also reminded his audience that Muslims would be beginning their observance of Ramadan, and said he would be close to Muslims in their fasting and prayer.

