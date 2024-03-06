Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at Rome prison

March 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the Rebibbia Women’s Prison on Holy Thursday for the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the Vatican has announced.

The Vatican had delayed a public announcement of the Pontiff’s plans for Holy Thursday; the remainder of the papal schedule for Holy Week had already been made public.

Pope Francis had celebrated Mass in the men’s section of Rebibbia prison on Holy Thursday in 2015.

