Group of US, Canadian, Latin American bishops hold summit

February 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A dozen bishops from CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America), the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops held a three-day summit in Tampa, Florida.

“We talked about our mutual concerns and approaches to pastoral ministry and moral issues including euthanasia, migration, ecological threats to our common home, and the Synod,” the bishops of the Episcopal Conferences of the Americas said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

