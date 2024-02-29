Catholic World News

Man breaks into, vandalizes Oregon monastery

February 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on KOIN-TV

CWN Editor's Note: A man broke into and vandalized the Servite monastery at The Grotto, the National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother, in Portland, Oregon.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since 2020. CatholicVote numbers the attacks at 400.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!