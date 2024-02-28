Catholic World News

400 violent attacks on Catholic churches in US

February 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: The disruptive funeral service at St. Patrick’s cathedral in New York was listed as the 400th attack on American Catholic churches over the past four years, by the advocacy group CatholicVote.

CatholicVote estimates that the attacks have caused $25 million in damages. Only about one-fourth of the violent incidents have led to an arrest, the group reports.

The CatholicVote statistics probably understate the incidence of vandalism against Catholic churches, since many pastors prefer not to call attention to violent incidents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!