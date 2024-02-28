Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols forbids traditional Latin Mass during Triduum

February 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has forbidden the use of preconciliar liturgy in the celebration of the Easter Triduum.

The prelate said that he made the decision “for the sake of the wider provision” of the traditional Latin Mass in his archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!