Catholic World News

Belgian bishops want Synod discussion of female diaconate, celibacy

February 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Belgian bishops’ conference has indicated support for a discussion of a female diaconate, and an end to mandatory clerical celibacy, at the October meeting of the Synod on Synodality.

In a letter to all dioceses in Belgium, the episcopal conference calls for discussion of the role that women should fill in the Church, and suggests that the possibility of ordaining femal deacons should be left to the decision of national bishops’ conferences. The letter leans toward a similar solution to the discipline of priestly celibacy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!