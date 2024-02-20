Catholic World News

In US, almost all Catholic women’s colleges admit men who identify as women

February 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Seven of the eight Catholic women’s colleges in the United States admit men who describe themselves as women.

Five of the women’s colleges discuss their transgender admissions policy on their websites; another two “have confirmed that they accept transgender applicants,” according to the National Catholic Register.

Saint Mary’s College in Indiana recently rescinded its transgender admissions policy after Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend urged the college to reverse it.

